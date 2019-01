A man in Caruthersville has been arrested in a murder investigation in Decatur.

18-year-old Jaquarius West has been taken into custody for a homicide that happened at a restaurant on January 4th

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office received an arrest warrant.

He’s been jailed in Pemiscot County on $1 million bond, as he awaits extradition to Illinois.

He’d been arrested without incident on Haven Street in Caruthersville.