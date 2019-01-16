Sikeston DPS investigating homicide on Kendall Street

Sikeston DPS is investigating a homicide on Kendall Street.

A 42-year-old woman was found dead apparently with gunshot wounds around 1:45 yesterday.

It’s believed the shooting happened a few minutes prior to officer’s arrival.

She’s been identified as Jennifer Midgett.

The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated.

They’ve arrested a 36-year-old man, believed to be her boyfriend. He’s been charged with domestic violence before.

Investigators say it looks like a domestic dispute escalated into gunfire.