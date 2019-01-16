Wednesday, January 16th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to Florida cops, an accused thief hid four stolen Rolexes in her vagina. Investigators allege that 29-year-old Delajurea Brookens swiped five watches–valued at $108,000–from a man she had met at a Miami Beach club.

Brookens and the victim later went from the nightspot to a Clarion Suites hotel room, where the January 8th theft allegedly occurred. When the victim, Orlando businessman Ramon Diaz, used the bathroom around 5:00 a.m., Brookens took the watches, which were inside a velour Crown Royal whisky bag.

Brookens then fled the room, with the 46-year-old Diaz in pursuit. When the businessman confronted Brookens as she was trying to hail a taxi, she allegedly began striking him in the head. In the meantime, hotel employees called cops, who subsequently collared Brookens in the vicinity of the hotel.

During a strip search, jailers discovered that four missing watches had been stashed inside the Miami resident. Brookens was booked on a variety of charges, including grand theft, cocaine possession, and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

AND THEN THERE’S……

According to officials, a North Carolina woman is accused of posing as a bail bondsman to sneak drugs into the big house. 27-year-old Brittany Moore was charged Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics to Austin Herring, an inmate at Greene County Detention Center.

Deputies reported the Snow Hill resident when they witnessed her pretending to be a bail bondsman. Multiple drug charges were filed against Moore including possession of methamphetamines. She was booked into the jail on $22,500 bond.

Herring, who ids 31-years-old, was charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the alleged incident. According to court records, both are set to appear in court Feb. 8th.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Pennsylvania man allegedly left two pounds of marijuana in the back seat of an Uber — and was arrested after he tried to get the ganja back from undercover state troopers.

When 21-year-old Malik Mollett hailed an Uber near Pittsburgh in late December, he left behind his bag containing the weed. Mollet had contacted Uber, which reached out to the driver about the missing bag.

The unidentified driver called police earlier this month after finding the load of marijuana sealed in plastic inside the bag. A trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police then posed as the Uber driver on Jan. 9th and called Mollett to set up a meeting to return the bag to him.

The trooper texted Mollett a photo of the bag and Mollet confirmed it was his. The two made arrangements to meet up at a McDonald’s. When Mollett arrived at the McDonald’s, the undercover trooper went inside and gave him the carrier. Then another trooper entered the fast-food joint and quickly arrested Mollet.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man who police say placed a 3-foot alligator on top of another man in Connecticut as part of an extortion attempt has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. The Connecticut Post reports 30-year-old Isaias Garcia entered his plea Thursday to unlawful restraint.

Garcia originally faced kidnapping, assault, and larceny charges in what police said was one of the strangest cases they have investigated. Authorities say a 21-year-old man called his aunt in April to say he had been kidnapped and his abductor was demanding $800.

Police say she received a photograph of him face down in a bathtub, with an open-mouthed alligator on top of him. Authorities later arrested Garcia at a Shelton hotel. He faces up to one year in prison during his sentencing on March 15th.