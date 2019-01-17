Cape Girardeau man sentenced on gun charges for possessing gun though a felon

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following his conviction.

26-year-old Kyle T. Wade was sentenced for possessing a firearm although a felon.

Wade had been in the backseat of a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation in the city last June.

He fled the scene on foot but was caught moments later.

They discovered a semi-automatic pistol in the backseat.

Wade’s criminal history includes felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and several drug-trafficking crimes.