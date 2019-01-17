Missouri Lawmakers on Both Sides React to State of the State Address 1/17

A proposal from Governor Mike Parson to provide 22-million dollars for a program to allow Missourians to receive advance training in high-demand areas gets a thumbs-up from O’Fallon GOP State Representative Nick Schroer:

Representative Schroer is referring to a program called “Fast Track”, which the governor says will primarily be taught at community colleges, technical schools and colleges and universities. Governor Parson says the program will benefit “tens of thousands of Missourians” from every corner of the state.