Parson proposes shuttering NW Missouri prison

The governor wants to close a Missouri prison. Alisa Nelson reports.

Governor Parson is proposing to close the Crossroads Correctional Center in northwest Missouri’s Cameron and move the inmates and many of its workers to the Western Missouri Correctional Center down the road. The department wants to use the 20-million dollar savings to give its workers, excluding executive staff, a one-percent pay increase for every two years of service. That’s on top of Parson’s proposed three-percent state worker pay raise. The governor’s 29.8 billion dollar budget outline heads to the legislature.