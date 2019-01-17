Stoddard County may be adding a new morgue.

Officials are looking into the potential building project.

The Southeast Missourian reports if a coroner not connected to a funeral home is elected, commissioners say a morgue needs to be elected.

Former Presiding Commissioner Greg Mathis had been holding several bodies at the funeral home he owns, as he was required by law.

He was required by law to hold unclaimed bodies for 10 days.



After he left on December 31st, he said he would no longer feel responsible and provide that service.