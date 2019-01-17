Thursday, January 17th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Florida Cops say that a KFC worker allegedly smashed a drive-thru customer in the face with a bag of extra crispy chicken and biscuits after the patron complained that his food was being prepared in an unsanitary manner.

According to a police report, after 53-year-old Ronald Jenkins placed an order at a KFC in Jacksonville on December 29th, he became “verbally upset” with a female worker who was not wearing a hairnet or gloves while preparing his order.

Investigators report that Jenkins and 30-year-old KFC employee Shade Simmons “exchanged words throughout the incident,” which Jenkins recorded on his phone. With Jenkins’s order in hand, Simmons opened the drive-thru window and allegedly “tossed the food at Jenkins striking him in the face.”

When questioned by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputy, Simmons said that Jenkins was “very rude” to her and “snatched the food away from her.” Simmons added that she let go of the bag and “observed the food land in Jenkins lap.” Simmons was arrested on a battery charge.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Cops report that an Ohio teenager called 9-1-1 Saturday to accuse her father of theft after he took away her cell phone as a disciplinary measure.

After the 16-year-old girl dialed 9-1-1 to report that, “My father took property, which is an $800 phone, that does not belong to him,” police were dispatched to her family’s residence in South Euclid, a Cleveland suburb.

The girl reportedly told the police dispatcher, “I just want him to return my phone and I could leave and go to my grandmother’s.” When cops arrived at the home, the teenager, named Malikah, explained that her father had confiscated her phone, which the child considered an act worthy of law enforcement intervention.

Malikah’s 37-year-old father explained to police that he seized the phone “as punishment.” Officers advised the juvenile that possession of the device was a privilege–and not a property rights issue. Police departed the property after concluding that there was “no active argument or issue in home.”

Or…

A Southwest Florida woman found herself behind bars after police say she pulled out a gun and threatened another person because it was past her appointment time at a local hair salon.

Laura Ulin was arrested Monday afternoon after the incident at the Hair Cuttery in Cape Coral, with the 40-year-old being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, Ulin when into the location upset and swearing because it was past her scheduled time and claimed stylists were not working.

When a customer got up in an attempt to calm her down, Ulin pulled a gun out of her purse and pointed it at the customer’s stomach before leaving.

Ulin was arrested at her home several hours later and was released on $35,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 11th.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

According to police, a high-speed chase on an Indiana highway on Wednesday featured a trail of stolen women’s underwear. 34-year-old Holly Sansone was originally stopped on suspicion of shoplifting from a Kohl’s store in Portage when she shrugged and said, “I’ve gotta go,” before speeding away.

While leading authorities on a chase at speeds reaching 97 mph, the woman tossed items out a window along the way. Those items included panties and bras that were taken from the store, according to a police report obtained by the newspaper.

The chase eventually ended when Sansone’s tires were shredded by spikes that police laid across a roadway. The woman was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, theft and reckless driving. Altogether, police recovered four bras, fourteen pairs of panties, two candles and some air freshener refills — altogether valued at $445.