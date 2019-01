The federal government has been in a partial shutdown for nearly four weeks.

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he backs President Trump’s requested border wall, but he also wants the standoff to end….

[mo5bluntshutdown1] :13 “….think that’s right.”

Blunt, a Republican, says Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should include defense spending and immigration policy, so both sides could leave negotiations with a win.

