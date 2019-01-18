Charges not filed in hit-and-run of bicyclist in Cape Girardeau

Charges aren’t expected to be filed in the case of a female bicyclist hit by a driver in Cape Girardeau County.

The hit-and-run happened January 14, and the driver is now telling police she thought she’d hit a deer and hadn’t realized she had seriously injured 34-year-old Misty Pifer.

Pifer was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

It happened on the 6300 block of Highway W.

A doctor from Southeast Health had driven by and seen Pifer.

One clue that tipped officers off to the driver was a passenger side mirror was left at the scene.



The Highway was temporarily closed at the location while the individual was transported.