Charges not filed in hit-and-run of bicyclist in Cape Girardeau
Charges aren’t expected to be filed in the case of a female bicyclist hit by a driver in Cape Girardeau County.
The hit-and-run happened January 14, and the driver is now telling police she thought she’d hit a deer and hadn’t realized she had seriously injured 34-year-old Misty Pifer.
Pifer was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
It happened on the 6300 block of Highway W.
A doctor from Southeast Health had driven by and seen Pifer.
One clue that tipped officers off to the driver was a passenger side mirror was left at the scene.
The Highway was temporarily closed at the location while the individual was transported.