Substitute teacher at Crittenden County Elementary fired for threat against students
A threat from a substitute teacher as gotten him fired from the Crittenden County Elementary School.
He was fired on Monday for the things he said a week ago today.
Charges are being filed for terroristic threats.
He was escorted out of the building after meeting with school officials, and can no longer return to the district.
School officials have commended that 4th Grade class the man taught for reporting the threat.