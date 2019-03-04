Register NOW at: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/St_Jude_Disc_Golf_Klassic_2019

The 2019 St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic powered by the SEMO Disc Golf Club!

April 6th – Scott City Park Disc Golf Course – Horseshoe Pavilion

***This tournament is a 2 person scramble

Choose the OPEN DIVISION – or – RECREATIONAL DIVISION

TEAM ENTRY FEE OF $60

(2 players/TEAM)

Your entry fee includes:2 full rounds of disc golf

Lunch provided between rounds

First 50 players registered receive players pack which includes!

– Disc Craft custom stamped tournament disc



Ace Pool contest

CTP contest

50/50 Raffle, Disc golf merchandise raffles

CASH prizes awarded to OPEN DIVISION winners

SEMO Disc Golf merchandise awarded to REC DIVISION winners

All proceeds benefit the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital