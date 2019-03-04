2019 St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic
Register NOW at: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/St_Jude_Disc_Golf_Klassic_2019
The 2019 St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic powered by the SEMO Disc Golf Club!
April 6th – Scott City Park Disc Golf Course – Horseshoe Pavilion
***This tournament is a 2 person scramble
Choose the OPEN DIVISION – or – RECREATIONAL DIVISION
TEAM ENTRY FEE OF $60
(2 players/TEAM)
Your entry fee includes:2 full rounds of disc golf
Lunch provided between rounds
First 50 players registered receive players pack which includes!
– Disc Craft custom stamped tournament disc
Ace Pool contest
CTP contest
50/50 Raffle, Disc golf merchandise raffles
CASH prizes awarded to OPEN DIVISION winners
SEMO Disc Golf merchandise awarded to REC DIVISION winners
All proceeds benefit the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital