Cape Girardeau officials weigh options on aquatic center

The Cape Girardeau School Officials are weighing their options on the aquatic center the city has been working towards.

The Southeast Missourian reports the city and school district are seeking additional financial partners.

The city is committing $6 million to the project and the school district is planning to spend $4 million, should voters pass a bond issue on April 2nd.

The size of the facility hasn’t been determined yet, and the layout may change.

The size of the pool is not the biggest concern to Mayor Bob Fox, but rather the million-dollar yearly cost of operating the facility.