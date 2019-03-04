Cape Girardeau resident hurt in mobile home fire
Someone in Cape Girardeau was hurt in a fire over the weekend.
One person in a mobile home was injured during a fire on Saturday.
Officers came on scene after 8:30 that evening on Spring Avenue, at which point a third of the home was burning.
Firefighters from Jackson and Scott City assisted and got the fire under control in roughly 15 minutes.
The damage is expected to cost around $15,000.
The state fire marshal has been called into investigate the cause of the fire.