Cape Girardeau resident hurt in mobile home fire

Someone in Cape Girardeau was hurt in a fire over the weekend.

One person in a mobile home was injured during a fire on Saturday.

Officers came on scene after 8:30 that evening on Spring Avenue, at which point a third of the home was burning.

Firefighters from Jackson and Scott City assisted and got the fire under control in roughly 15 minutes.

The damage is expected to cost around $15,000.

The state fire marshal has been called into investigate the cause of the fire.