Getting — and keeping– rural broadband funding a concern of Hannibal lawmaker

Friday, an FCC commissioner was in Kansas City to talk about $550 million to help electric co-ops continue to expand broadband service into low population rural areas.

Congress approved this two weeks ago.

That was welcome news to state Representative Louis Riggs.

The Hannibal legislator has championed the cause of connecting ALL Missourians to the Internet. But not all federal funds help his part of the state—including the recent Connect America Funding,

The newest money, through the U-S-D-A would subsidize companies to reach rural areas…and may be the way to keep young farmers to stay in Missouri.