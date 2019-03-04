KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 1 @ 8:15 a.m., CST





Major Traffic Disruptions

US 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between KY and IL is CLOSED due to floodwaters – – Expected to remain CLOSED until about March 9th

US 51 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1 mile marker at the Ballard-Carlisle County Line between Bardwell and Wickliffe – -Expected to remain CLOSED until at least March 8th

US 60 has a SHORT DETOUR at the 11mm in Smithland for floodwall work –NO SEMI Trucks allowed

US 60 is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted at the KY 137/River Road Intersection near the 16mm in Livingston County- Expected to Remain OPEN

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED Due to Floodwaters Over the Kentucky Landing until about March 7th or 8th

Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- likely to remain closed until about March 13th

KY 131/Said Road is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0 to 2mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line- duration unknown

County-By-County List

Ballard County

US 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between KY and IL is CLOSED due to floodwaters – – Expected to remain CLOSED until at about March 9th

US 51 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1 mile marker at the Ballard-Carlisle County Line between Bardwell and Wickliffe – -Expected to remain CLOSED until about March 8th

KY 1105 is CLOSED at the 5 to 6mm between Turner Landing Rd and Hazelwood Rd- signs posted

KY 473/Refuge Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 19 to 24mm

Calloway County

All OPEN

Carlisle County

US 51 is CLOSED at the Ballard-Carlisle County Line between Bardwell and Wickliffe – -Expected to remain CLOSED until about March 8th

All Others OPEN

Crittenden County

KY 91 is CLOSED at the 15mm at the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED Due to Floodwaters Over the Kentucky Landing until about March 7th or 8th

KY 135 is CLOSED at the 4.15mm in Sawmill Hollow at the Spring Branch Culvert

KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm at the Wolf Creek Bridge

KY 132 is CLOSED at the Webster-Crittenden County Line in the Fishtrap Area at the Tradewater River Bridge- signs posted

KY 135 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 12.1mm at the Hurricane Creek One Lane Bridge

KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.5mm West of Tolu- signs posted

KY 135 is CLOSED at the 6.7mm immediately east of Tolu- signs posted

KY 387/Dam 50 Road is CLOSED at the 3.8mm between Cotton Patch Road and End of State Maintenance at Riverview Park- signs posted

KY 295 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1.3mm in Dycusburg along the Cumberland River at the Dycusburg Rd Intersection

KY 295 is OPEN at 0.0mm at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line at the Livingston Creek Bridge

Fulton County

KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED at the 4 to 9mm- signs posted

KY 1354 Connector from KY 94 to Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing is CLOSED due to floodwaters- Signs Posted

Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- likely to remain closed until about March 13th

KY 2140 is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm between KY 1129 and KY 94 near the Mud Creek Branch Bridge- signs posted

KY 1129 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4mm near the Mud Creek Bridge between KY 2149 and KY 94

KY 239 is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm in Hickman County north of Cayce at the Hickman-Fulton County Line- signs posted

KY 1907 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1 to 2mm

Graves County

KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED on the McCracken side of the Graves-McCracken County Line north of Symsonia

KY 303 is CLOSED with signs posted near the 1mm due to a cross drain washout between KY 385 and Hereford Road

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm due to floodwaters- signs posted

KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.5mm due to a damaged cross drain- signs posted

KY 239 is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the Hickman-Fulton County Line- signs posted

Livingston County

US 60 is CLOSED with a SHORT DETOUR at the 11mm in Smithland –NO SEMI Trucks allowed

US 60 is OPEN with Water Over Road signs posted near the 16 mile marker at the KY 137/River Road intersection between Burna and Smithland- Expected to Remain OPEN

KY 917/Tucker-Temple Rd is CLOSED at the 3.9 to 8mm near the Hazel Creek Culvert generally North of Iuka and the KY 93 intersection- signs posted

KY 137 is CLOSED from the 3 to 15.45mm between Birdsville and the KY 133/Lola Rd Intersection at Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted

KY 133/Lola Road CLOSED at 18mm from near KY 137 intersection to Berrys Ferry Landing- signs posted

KY 70 is CLOSED with signs posted from the 0.8 to 10mm between Smithland and Tiline

KY 453 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 14.3mm between Smithland and Coons Chapel Rd- detour via KY 937 & US 60

KY 93/Iuka Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0mm at the KY 917 intersection in Iuka

KY 917/Stringtown Road is CLOSED with signs posted from the I-24 Overpass just north of Lake City to the 4mm at Iuka

KY 2225/Jake Dukes Rd is Closed with signs posted at the North end where it intersects KY 93/Iuka Rd

Lyon County

KY 819/Sunnyside Loop is CLOSED at the 2.5mm at the Panther Creek Bridge

KY 1943 is CLOSED at the 3.4mm near Skinframe Creek- signs posted

KY 295 is OPEN at the Crittenden-Lyon County Line at the Livingston Creek Bridge

KY 1055 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 1mm near Ralph Beaty Road due to rising lake levels

Marshall County

All OPEN

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to floodwaters just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd Intersection- signs posted

KY 787/Bryant Ford Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm near the McCracken-Marshall County Line

KY 1420/Noble Rd is CLOSED at the 4mm between Meredith Rd and Cold Springs Rd- signs posted

KY 1420 is CLOSED at the 2.8mm at the Massac Creek Bridge

KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.5 to6mm between KY 305 and KY 358

KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd is CLOSED at the 5.2 between the RR Overpass and KY 305- signs posted

KY 131/Said Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line- signs posted

KY 305 is CLOSED between KY 358 and KY 1565/Mayfield Metropolis Road

KY 284/Old Benton Rd is CLOSED at the 3mm between the Clarks River Bridge and Reidland- signs posted

KY 450/Oaks Rd IS CLOSED near the KY 1255/Bonds Road intersection- signs posted

KY 1954/Husbands Rd is CLOSED from Clarkline Rd at the Paducah Floodwall to near the KY 348/Hardmoney Rd intersection

KY 3075/Lydon Rd is CLOSED between KY 450/Oaks Rd and KY 1954/Husbands Rd

KY 3075/Sheehan Bridge Rd is CLOSED with signs posted at the 3mm

KY 2411/Cold Springs Road is CLOSED at the KY 1420/Noble Rd Intersection at Highpoint

Trigg County

KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1mm- signs posted

KY 128 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1mm- water dropping

KY 276 is CLOSED with signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

KY 139 South has Water Over Road signs posted at the 12 to 13mm

SPECIAL NOTE for I-24 EASTBOUND in Tennessee

TNDOT reports I-24 Eastbound is blocked by a major landslide at the 42mm just north of Nashville with a substantial delay where traffic is detoured to Old Hickory Blvd at Exit 40- An alternate route via US 41-Alternate or US 431 is suggested– Eastbound lanes expected to reopen March 15th