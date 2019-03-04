Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Poplar Bluff

A man wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Poplar Bluff has been arrested.

He’ll appear in court this morning at 9 in Butler County.

Davis was arrested in Piggott, Arkansas on February 19th.

He was accused Friday of leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

The crash happened the night of February 4th, when a vehicle left the road and hit 23-year-old Wendy Dumas, who was killed.

The crash was caught on camera. The driver then took off.

If you have any information, call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 840-9500 or Butler County Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.