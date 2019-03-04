Missouri Department of Revenue Director Testifies Before Oversight Committee for Third Time

The state Department of Revenue director says he should NOT have used the term “tax error” when describing a withholding issue that is impacting some Missourians’ tax returns.

Director Joel Walters testified before a bipartisan House oversight committee for a third time last week, and rejects suggestions from committee members that he’s “changed his story”:

Walters testifies DOR has processed about one million tax returns thus far: he says the average refund is down about 78-dollars, while the average tax due is up about 65-dollars. DOR has established a dedicated phone line for taxpayers who have questions. That number is (573) 522-0967.