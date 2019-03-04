Monday, March 4th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say that an Indiana man who yesterday accidentally shot himself in the penis and scrotum does not have a handgun license and could face criminal prosecution.

According to cops, 46-year-old Mark Anthony Jones suffered an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury” while walking early Thursday morning in Marion, Indiana.

During an interview in the emergency room of Marion General Hospital, Jones said that he was carrying a Hi-Point 9mm handgun in his waistband when the weapon “began to slip.”

Jones said that when he “reached down to adjust” the gun–which was not in a holster–the firearm discharged. “The bullet entered just above his penis and exited his scrotum,” police reported.

Since Jones does not possess a state handgun license, investigators will forward the case to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney for a determination on whether Jones will face any criminal charges.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An Ohio sheriff suggests if you’re wanted by the law and have stolen goods in your car, don’t park illegally in a handicap spot in front of his headquarters. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says that’s what happened Thursday in Hamilton, a city about thirty-three miles north of Cincinnati.

Jones says deputies approached the illegally parked car and arrested a 35-year-old man when he tried to flee on foot. Jones says the 31-year-old woman who’d parked the car came outside and saw the man being cuffed.

Jones says the woman jumped into another parked vehicle and demanded that the driver, who had a baby onboard, help her get away. The driver refused and the woman was arrested. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that their vehicle was also filled with stolen merchandise. The pair was booked for outstanding arrest warrants.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Authorities say that a Russian cargo ship crashed into a bi-level bridge on the coast of South Korea while its captain was drunk. No injuries were caused during the bizarre crash, but sections of the Gwangan Bridge in Busan were closed for precautionary purposes.

It’s not illegal to consume alcohol while aboard a ship, but it is illegal to sail a ship while intoxicated. Although it is unclear if the captain was at the helm of the Seagrand vessel during the time of the crash, the ship was going the opposite direction of its planned course, and the captain had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

The Seagrand also reportedly hit a cruise ship moored at a nearby port an hour before the crash. The Korean coast guard said the nearly 6,000-ton cargo ship caused about a 15-foot hole in the lower portion of the Gwangan Bridge. The captain apparently ignored radio signals from coast guards to change course.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say that an upstate New York man staged his own abduction and robbery to avoid paying out $50,000 for the Super Bowl pool he’d organized. Cops found Robert Brandel tied up in the back seat of his blue Ford F-150 truck in a Tops supermarket parking lot in Newfane on February 27th.

The 60-year-old, from North Tonawanda, just outside Niagara Falls, had a rope around his neck and the other end was looped around the headrest. He was also bound at the hands and ankles with duct tape.

Looking to score big on game day, the wannabe high roller made up names in the squares of the pool he was running. But when none of his numbers hit, he couldn’t pay out most of the $50,000 he had promised. Brandel is charged with felony fraud and falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor. He’s due in Court in March.