Proposed Constitutional Amendment Would Reduce Size of the Missouri House

A mid-Missouri state lawmaker is proposing a constitutional amendment that would reduce the size of the Missouri House from 163 to 120, and would increase the Senate from 34 to 40.

Holts Summit GOP State Representative Travis Fitzwater testified Monday before a House committee, telling colleagues reducing the House by 43 seats will save money:

Fitzwater says this is about reducing the size of government, adding that Missouri has the seventh-largest Legislature in the nation. If lawmakers approve the measure, Missourians would vote on the proposed constitutional amendment in November 2020.