Tuesday, March 5th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A North Dakota man has been sentenced to eighteen months in prison for threatening to kill a federal judge in Minnesota. 65-year-old Robert Ivers of West Fargo was sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors say Ivers made the threats after a civil bench trial in 2017 in which the judge ruled against him. He sent her threatening letters and he called a court employee to say he was “crazy angry.” Prosecutors say he described himself as a “walking bomb.”

In November 2017 he tried to file another lawsuit similar to the one he lost. When two volunteer lawyers told him he didn’t have a legal claim, he became angry and made threatening statements. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police say a Cleveland man attempted to threaten customers at a Taco Bell with an airsoft gun, and the customers took the gun from him and pistol-whipped him.

According to court records, the 37-year-old man has not yet been charged in the Tuesday event. Cleveland.com reports Taco Bell employees say the man came into the restaurant about 10:00 p.m. and started yelling at a customer, then spit at several more customers.

Police say the customers confronted the man who pulled out the airsoft gun. The customers then overpowered the man, taking the gun from the man and using it to pistol-whip him several times in the head. Responding police found the man standing outside the store with a gash on his head. He is receiving a hospital evaluation.

OR HOW ABOUT……

According to an arrest report, an Orange County, Florida man is under arrest after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at his own vehicle inside of an impound lot. Car lot owner Darnell Adams said, “He came back and started throwing gas cocktail bombs over the fence on his own car.”

An arrest report says the suspect, Ayub Abdulrahman, came to get his car back after it was impounded and set it on fire instead. The state fire marshal is now investigating what happened at the impound lot.

Adams said he was going to hand over the keys because Abdulrahman had already paid almost $300 to get his car out of the impound lot, but instead of it going home, the burned-out car was stuck behind crime scene tape.

Adams said he was bringing Abdulrahman his keys when surveillance cameras caught him throwing several firebombs at the vehicle. He added that he was coming around the corner with the keys and saw Abdulrahman running away. He chased after him until deputies made an arrest.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Prosecutors say that a New Jersey man is accused of a donation scam in which he impersonated a police officer, firefighter, and others in order to collect funds that he ultimately kept for himself.

55-year-old Anthony Moats was arrested and charged Wednesday, with impersonation, theft by deception, and impersonation of a law enforcement officer for soliciting donations from local businesses on behalf of various nonprofits and government agencies including police, veteran and firefighter foundations, as well as other organizations.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Moats used the money collected in the scam for his own benefit, including paying for rent and bills. He was arrested when he was allegedly picking up a donation

