ASH Wednesday, March 6th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Wisconsin teenager accused of injecting cattle tranquilizer in his stepfather’s energy drinks thought his actions were “funny” and would not harm the victim, according to police who arrested the minor on a pair of felony charges.

Investigators allege that 17-year-old Tyler Rabenhorst-Malone adulterated his kin’s drinks last year. Cops say the teen used a sedative often administered to cows giving birth. The victim, a dairy farmer, had stored the drug in a barn.

According to a criminal complaint, after Rabenhorst-Malone first spiked his stepfather’s drink, the victim was left stumbling and suffering slurred speech, a droopy face, and heavy breathing. Doctors at a Madison hospital concluded that the symptoms were a result of stress, lack of sleep, and the victim’s consumption of energy drinks.

However, during police questioning last month, Rabenhorst-Malone reportedly confessed to spiking the drinks, saying he thought it was “funny.” The teen added that he never intended to hurt his stepfather. He has been charged with placing foreign objects in edibles and recklessly endangering safety, both felonies.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A bus driver has been charged with 26 counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of DUI after leaving dozens of students stranded at a gas station. According to the news outlet, the incident happened Friday afternoon in Pennsylvania.

The bus driver, identified as Lori Ann Mankos, was driving the regular bus route when she reportedly pulled into a gas station after a disturbance on the bus. She parked the bus, got out, and walked away. She allegedly handed her keys to a bus station employee before leaving the scene.

Some of the students on the bus were allegedly joking about the Mankos’ driving and ultimately asked her to get off the bus. Many of the children were picked up at the gas station by their parents. Others were driven home by another bus driver who was called in by the district. Mankos was charged one count of endangering the welfare of children for each child left at the station. She was also charged with one count of DUI.

OR HOW ABOUT……

When it comes to social media, it seems not a day goes by that there isn’t a weird challenge taking off. From the Harlem Shake to the In My Feelings Challenge, people love filming themselves doing bizarre stunts, but the latest trend could be a new low.

The #CheeseChallenge is the new craze and oddly it involves adults and older children throwing slices of cheese at babies’ faces. Yep, you did just hear that correctly. Parents are throwing cheese at their children.

It all began last week, when a Twitter user named @unclehxlmes shared a video on the platform, writing: “Just cheesed my lil brother.” In the video, someone could be seen throwing a slice of cheese onto a baby’s forehead.

People all over Twitter began filming themselves flinging cheese at children’s faces, with one mum even going as far as to throw an entire cheese burger at her young son.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A heated disagreement about the late rapper Tupac Shakur ultimately resulted in an arrest and a hospital visit down in Florida. The fight in question went down in Clearwater last week, with local outlets reporting that it all started with a disagreement about the late icon and frequent subject of debates on legacy.

Clearwater cops received multiple emergency calls alleging a battery in progress at approximately 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival at the corner of Chestnut Street and South Myrtle Ave, cops found the alleged victim—who is not named in reports—with injuries to his face including swollen eyes and large lumps.

Though the person was conscious at the time, he was reportedly too drunk to relay any pertinent information to responding officers. The man was later transported to a nearby hospital and treated for a broken nose sustained during the incident.