Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Proposition Y

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to voice their support.

The Southeast Missourian reports they chosen to endorse Proposition Y, which goes before voters in Cape Girardeau School District on April 2.

It’s a $12 million bond issue aimed at renovating the schools in the district and funding the aquatics center set to be built at Jefferson Elementary School.

The school would receive updates to its roofs, H-V-A-C units and parking lot.

The bond issue won’t require a tax increase.