Governor appoints new superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

At the state level, Governor Mike Parson has announced his pick to be the next superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lt. Col. Eric Olson is now up for consideration by the Missouri Senate, which will decide whether or not to confirm him.

That announcement came yesterday afternoon during a press conference in Jefferson City.

He’s listed by the Highway Patrol’s website as “acting” superintendent currently.

Former Superintendent Sandy Karsten was appointed the Director of the Department of Public Safety in August of last year.