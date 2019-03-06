Rep. Swan introduces proposal on tax breaks for film production companies

A local state congresswoman is working to help benefit film production companies.

Republican Representative Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau is introducing a bill that would provide tax credits for film companies.

Previous laws allowing tax credits for those projects expired due to sunset provisions in 2013.

Swan says ten studio projects were lost from the state thanks to the old law no longer being viable, which has caused a loss of $150 million in the economy.

No opposition testified Monday, with Representative Tom Hannegan praised the bill for its potential to generate tourism.