Potential SEMO students are going to get an opportunity to get a feel for the campus.

“Show Me Day” is coming up March 23rd at Southeast Missouri State University.

Students can start out around 9:30 with registration and then the chance to meet with student involvement groups.

Afterwards at 10 am, participants will be offered a presentation and take part in the Academic Fair.

To register, please call 573-651-2053.