Governor Mike Parson to make local stops promoting Fast Track Program

Governor Parson is touring the state this week as he promotes the Fast Track program.



Workforce development has been a priority for Parson during his time in office.

The legislation for the Fast Track Program is being considered now in the Missouri Senate.

It would create a financial aid program for adults working their way into high-demand fields.

Tomorrow afternoon he will be appearing in Jackson at Signature Packaging and Paper and in Farmington at Parkland Health Center.

Thursday, March 7

2:45 p.m. Cartwright Companies

11901 Cartwright Ave., Grandview, MO 64030

Media: Open

4:45 p.m. Liberty Utilities – Empire District

602 S. Joplin Ave., Joplin, MO 64801

Media: Open

Friday, March 8

1:00 p.m. Signature Packaging and Paper

1302 Lenco Ave., Jackson, MO 63755

Media: Open

2:45 p.m. Parkland Health Center

1101 West Liberty St., Farmington, MO 63640

Media: Open

4:30 p.m. St. Charles Community College

4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Cottleville, MO 63376

Media: Open