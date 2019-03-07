Governor Mike Parson to make local stops promoting Fast Track Program

Governor Parson is touring the state this week as he promotes the Fast Track program.

Workforce development has been a priority for Parson during his time in office.

The legislation for the Fast Track Program is being considered now in the Missouri Senate.

It would create a financial aid program for adults working their way into high-demand fields.

Tomorrow afternoon he will be appearing in Jackson at Signature Packaging and Paper and in Farmington at Parkland Health Center.

Thursday, March 7

2:45 p.m.         Cartwright Companies
                        11901 Cartwright Ave., Grandview, MO 64030

                        Media:  Open

4:45 p.m.         Liberty Utilities – Empire District
                        602 S. Joplin Ave., Joplin, MO 64801

                        Media:  Open

Friday, March 8

1:00 p.m.         Signature Packaging and Paper

                        1302 Lenco Ave., Jackson, MO 63755

                        Media:  Open

2:45 p.m.         Parkland Health Center
                        1101 West Liberty St., Farmington, MO 63640

                        Media:  Open

4:30 p.m.         St. Charles Community College
                        4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Cottleville, MO 63376

                        Media:  Open

