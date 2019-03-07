Governor Mike Parson to make local stops promoting Fast Track Program
Governor Parson is touring the state this week as he promotes the Fast Track program.
Workforce development has been a priority for Parson during his time in office.
The legislation for the Fast Track Program is being considered now in the Missouri Senate.
It would create a financial aid program for adults working their way into high-demand fields.
Tomorrow afternoon he will be appearing in Jackson at Signature Packaging and Paper and in Farmington at Parkland Health Center.
Thursday, March 7
2:45
p.m. Cartwright
Companies
11901 Cartwright Ave., Grandview, MO 64030
Media: Open
4:45
p.m. Liberty Utilities
– Empire District
602 S. Joplin Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
Media: Open
Friday, March 8
1:00 p.m. Signature Packaging and Paper
1302 Lenco Ave., Jackson, MO 63755
Media: Open
2:45
p.m. Parkland Health
Center
1101 West Liberty St., Farmington, MO 63640
Media: Open
4:30 p.m. St.
Charles Community College
4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Cottleville, MO 63376
Media: Open