Thursday, March 7th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a criminal complaint, in violation of a health-department measles quarantine, a Brookfield man and his wife were charged after visiting a local health club.

Jeffery Murawski told a deputy he hid in his car while his wife drove him to Gold’s Gym in Waukesha — so he would not be spotted by another deputy stationed outside his house to keep him from leaving.

Although the alleged incident took place ten months ago, 58-year-old Christine Bennett and 57-year-old Murawski were charged with one count each of exposing the public to communicable disease, a misdemeanor, on March 1st in court.

Murawski was ordered to be quarantined in his home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until he was either deemed non-contagious by Health and Human Services or until May 7th.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Transportation Security Administration officials said that a man tried to fly back to Florida with a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday. The man, from St. Augustine, had it in his checked bag.

The TSA says the man’s bag triggered an alarm while going through the checked baggage security equipment. When TSA officers opened it, they found unassembled parts of a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher and a grenade inside. The bag also contained the weapon’s barrel, trigger, and sights.

The man, who was detained by police for questioning, told officials that he thought he could bring the grenade launcher on the flight in a checked bag. Officials confiscated the items and the man was able to catch his flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Officials determined that components of the device could be assembled, but it was not a functioning launcher and the grenade was a realistic replica. No realistic or replica weapons of military nature are allowed to be brought onto airplanes.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A fight between a Pasco County, Florida couple ended with both of them behind bars this weekend after deputies say they threw concrete blocks through each other’s car windows.

The incident between 54-year-old April Kingsbury and 54-year-old Mark Tringone happened outside of their home. Deputies were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance just before 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies discovered Kingsbury and Tringone had been in an argument. At some point during the argument, deputies say both Tringone and Kingsbury picked up asphalt and concrete blocks and threw them through the back windows of each other’s vehicles.

An arrest report shows Tringone also kicked the side of Kingsbury’s Ford Crown Victoria and left a dent after shattering the window. Both Tringone and Kingsbury were arrested and taken to the Land O Lakes Detention Center. The arrest reports show both admitted to causing the damage but accused the other of doing it first.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

The lead guitarist from the film “School of Rock” is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing and pawning guitars in a multi-county theft spree that the suspect blamed on a drug addiction problem.

Joseph Gaydos is a defendant in four separate grand theft cases filed in connection with his boosting last month of instruments in Florida’s Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties.

27-year-old Gaydos appeared opposite Jack Black in 2003’s “School of Rock,” when he was a child actor. According to investigators, Gaydos, who resides in Punta Gorda, stole an $800 Les Paul Epiphone guitar from North Port Music on January 31st.

After playing the instrument for a few minutes, Gaydos “got up and ran out of the door with the guitar.” Within two hours, Gaydos sold the instrument for $200 to a Fort Myers pawn shop.

