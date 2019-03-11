Governor Parson visits Jackson

Governor Mike Parson visited Jackson Friday discussing various policies on bridge repair and workforce development.

The Southeast Missourian reports the governor favors a plan to borrow $350 million through the issuance of bonds.

Chairman of House Budget Committee Cody Smith has proposed using $100 million of state money for bridge repairs.

Parson called his idea one possible solution, with the bonds being paid off in 15 years and the bridges that would last for more than 50 years.

The governor is also seeking a Fast Track scholarship program.

He’s seeking $22 million for the program although $4 million of that has been earmarked for other educational purposes.