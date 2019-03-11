Major Case Squad activated after homicide, man arrested

The Major Case Squad was activated over the weekend in a homicide investigation, and now a suspect has been taken into custody on murder charges.

24-year-old Charles A. Selvy Jr. is believed to have killed Edward L. Palmer of Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday.

The killing happened on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau at 1:25 a.m.



Witnesses say Palmer and Selvy were verbally arguing after leaving a location on Main Street.

Surveillance footage shows they then got into a physical fight, which ended with Palmer being shot.

His bond has been set at $750,000 cash only.