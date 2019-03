A man in Hamilton County, Illinois is wanted by the Sheriff’s office for domestic battery.

32-year-old Charles Sage III is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He’s described a 6-foot-1 white male with brown hair, with a weight of about 170 pounds.

He has been spotted in the area of McLeansboro.

He is also wanted by officers in Mt. Vernon.

If you know anything, call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department at 1-618-643-2511.