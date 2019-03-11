Parson tasks new group with recommending regulations for MO daycares

Governor Parson has announced this week the creation of a group that will recommend steps to ensure safe and quality care for children attending Missouri daycares.

The move is sparked by security video showing a St. Louis county daycare worker throwing a three-year-old against a cabinet last month – causing the girl to get stitches on her head.



The worker has been fired and has been charged with child abuse. The state has taken steps that could close the daycare by the end of the month.