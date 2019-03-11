Thievery in Poplar Bluff leads to police chase

A stolen control box from a Poplar Bluff car wash led to a car chase.

A suspect yesterday took off from Garner’s Car Wash, almost hitting officers.

Police pursued him, leading into Carter County.

He would later be identified as 41-year-old Jeffery Tyler of Pittsburg, Kansas.

Tyler managed to miss spike strips set up by officers, and then after reaching a dead end, turned around and nearly collided with patrol cars.

He then took off on foot.

He was charged with stealing, property damage, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and possession of controlled substances.

He was taken to the Butler County Justice Center