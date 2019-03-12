David Robinson lawsuit being filed against city of Sikeston

A new lawsuit is being filed against the City of Sikeston on behalf of David Robinson, a man recently released after being wrongfully convicted and locked away for 17 years.

The Southeast Missourian reports Robinson and his lawyers are accusing the city of intimidating witnesses, conspiracy, and other actions that led to his conviction.

John Blakely, a former detective, resigned last year due to pressure.

He’s named in the case along with Drew Juden, the police captain at the time and former Missouri Department of Public Safety Director.

Robinson was arrested for the murder of Sheila Box in 2000.