Key MO lawmaker responds to judge ordering $118 million garnishment against state for 2018 judgement in correctional officer overtime pay

Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce has ordered the Missouri Department of Corrections be garnished 118-million dollars in unpaid overtime owed to correctional officers.

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield tells reporters the order follows the state failing to pay up a class-action lawsuit judgement last August.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick saying the Missouri Constitution prohibits the state from spending money that’s not allocated in the state budget. He told the bank not to fulfill the garnishment because he said no appropriation for legal costs is big enough to pay that amount. The state is expected to appeal the order.