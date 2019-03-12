McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrests one, seeks other in theft cases

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple charges of theft.

At the same time, another man is being sought after Michael Pollard was taken into custody for stealing between $500 and $10,000.

Authorities are also seeking 35-year-old William David Calhoun for his involvement.

On three occasions someone had arrived on the location and taken vehicles.

They are believed to have taken property from a spot on the 3000 block of Carolina Street in January and February.