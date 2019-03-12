Miner aldermen work to impeach police chief

The police chief in the city of Miner is facing impeachment after recent efforts on behalf of the Miner board of aldermen.

They found Chief Christopher Griggs guilty yesterday on two articles of impeachment.

Two other articles alleged he bullied employees and he had a sexual video of his wife on his office computer.

They dropped those articles because of a lack of witnesses and issues with the investigation into his work computer, respectively.

He was found to be guilty of working less than the board demanded.

Griggs will continue his duties for now.