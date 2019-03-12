Missouri House Gives Final Approval to Sliced Bread Day Legislation

Legislation designating July 7th of each year as “Missouri Sliced Bread Day” has been given final approval by the Missouri House.

The bill encourages Missourians to participate in events to commemorate the first sale of sliced bread, which happened in 1928 in northwest Missouri’s Chillicothe. State Representative Rusty Black notes Chillicothe is on Highway 36, which is known as “The Way of American Genius”:

Representative Black references longtime “CBS Evening News” anchor Walter Cronkite, who was born in St. Joseph. Bill supporters say it celebrates Missouri’s history and promotes Chillicothe, which has about 93-hundred residents.