We now know more about the shooting in Cape Girardeau on Saturday at Main Street.

24-year-old Charles Selvy Jr was arrested for killing Edward Palmer.

The two had been in a verbal confrontation after walking out of the Blue Diamond Sports Bar.

The two got into a physical fight, caught on surillance cameras.

It was then the fight turned into a shooting.

The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded after Selvy’s arrest.