Tuesday, March 12th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A St. Paul mother and her daughter were upset about their wings. They hadn’t been delivered with the rest of their order. So, police say they headed to Domino’s Pizza with a handgun.

By Friday morning, 59-year-old Holly Jo Robinson and her daughter 20-year-old Lakia Michaelene Robinson were booked into Ramsey County jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery and making terroristic threats.

Police were called to the Domino’s just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday on a report of a customer pointing a handgun at staff. When police arrived, they were told that the Robinsons — who had already left — were upset that their wings hadn’t been delivered with their pizza to their home. An argument had ensued.

It was fairly easy to find the Robinsons’ home, since the order had recently been delivered there. Police drove to the address, and — while waiting for a supervisor to arrive on scene — Holly Robinson came out of the home and began talking to officers. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in her car and she remained in jail Friday afternoon.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Central Florida man remains behind bars after he told police he was high on meth when a woman found him asleep on a couch inside her home. Deputies in Lake County arrested 40-year-old Craig McDonald after the home owner said he walked into her house, laid down, and refused to leave.

Homeowner Michelle Oakley told an NBC affiliate, “I said, ‘Excuse me, do you belong here? Where are you supposed to be? You’re in the wrong house, dude.’”

McDonald reportedly kicked one deputy in the chest and started swinging his fist at others. Deputies used a taser to subdue McDonald and place him under arrest, where he was arrested and charged with trespassing and battery on an officer and is being held on $51,000 bond.

OR HOW ABOUT……

According to court documents, an Arizona man has been charged with felony criminal trespassing after he allegedly entered a woman’s home and made tortillas.

Jerry Christopher Drane was arrested at the apartment in early March. Officers were called to the area for a report of a residential burglary at around 7:17 p.m. According to one of the two women who live at the apartment, she was in her bedroom when she smelled burning in the kitchen.

She went to the kitchen and saw Drane standing there, cooking tortillas on the top of the electric stove. Eventually, the two women yelled at Drane to leave the apartment. Drane complied, but took a can of soup with him as he left and consumed the soup on the balcony in front of the apartment.

Court documents say officers detected an odor of alcohol in Drane’s breath when he spoke, and he also had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and was unable to stand straight up without swaying.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say that a California man was caught on camera pouring diesel fuel onto his neighbor’s house in an effort to burn a ghost out of the residence. In the video, he pours diesel onto the porch of the Stockton home and attempts to light it, but the fire never ignites.

A woman and her two children were asleep inside the house at the time of the early Thursday morning incident. The man, who lives across the street, was quickly arrested after the family called police.

The homeowner said, “They arrested him. He said that he didn’t have anything against us, that he thought he saw a ghost in our house and to me that’s just even scarier.” The man, 38-year-old Cuong Pham, was charged with arson and attempted murder.