The discovery of $1,000 in counterfeit cash has led to the arrest of a man from the city of Steele.

41-year-old Kyweistamon Campbell was found to have the phony money last Sunday.

After searching Campbell’s home on a search warrant, he was found to have counterfeiting equipment.

He has been charged with forgery and resisting or interfering with arrest.

His bond has been set at $5,000.