In Steele, a man was arrested for burglary Monday after law enforcement was notified about a man in a resident’s yard.

39-year-old Rocky Hollywood is accused of burglary.

It happened around 3 o’clock on Doerner Street, when an officer got into a struggle with the suspect.

Afterwards, Hollywood attempted to run away, forcing his way into a home and fleeing out the back.

He was found afterwards and has been booked in the Pemiscot County Jail.