Missouri Official Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Legislation Stalls in House

A resolution recognizing the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Point Lookout as Missouri’s “Official Gold Star Families Memorial Monument” stalled this week in the Missouri House, over concerns about the term “official.”

Branson State Representative Jeff Justus, the resolution sponsor, says the bill highlights the commitment that southwest Missouri’s College of the Ozarks has to veterans:

But opponents, including Affton State Representative Bob Burns, object to the word “official.” Burns tells House colleagues there’s a Gold Star memorial monument in his district at Jefferson Barracks Park. Justus’ bill has been laid over.