New group assigned to boost momentum to construction of possible MO Hyperloop tube travel

A panel has been launched that could help to make a 28-minute trip from Kansas City to St. Louis become a reality.

Alisa Nelson reports.

State House Speaker Elijah Haahr says Missouri became the Gateway to the West about 100 years ago by building an interstate system. During a press conference Tuesday in Jefferson City, Haahr says he wants Missouri to be the gateway to the world by building the first-ever Hyperloop system.

Haahr has created a group of elected officials and business people to study whether the revolutionary high-speed tube transportation could thrive and find ways to fast-track a potential Hyperloop in Missouri.

The tubes could carry passengers from St. Louis to Kansas City in 28 minutes with a stop halfway in Columbia.

_____________________

A state group has been formed to study whether it makes financial sense in Missouri to build a futuristic high-speed tube transportation system called Hyperloop. During a press conference today at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, who is chairing the group, says Missouri has led other innovative missions.

The group, made up of elected officials and business people, hopes to also accelerate the construction of a proposed route. A Kansas City-based engineering firm completed a study last year and said building a Hyperloop track in Missouri along I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City would cost about 10-billion dollars.