Traffic had to be diverted on I-55 southbound this morning after a wreck involving a tractor trailer.

It happened in Scott County on the 83rd Mile Marker where the trailer had caught fire and was described as fully involved when crews responded.

It happened a few minutes after midnight, and deputies began to shut down the interstate.

The tractor trailer unhooked and pulled away from the burning section.

Eventually a vehicle was called to assist with towing the trailer away after the axle had melted.

Appliances were being carried on the trailer.

No word on the condition of those involved in the wreck.

Crews diverted traffic to Highway 61, but declared the incident closed roughly ten minutes after 1 o’clock.