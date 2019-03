A former local congressman has died.

Democratic Representative Bill Burlison originally served in what was the 10th Congressional District which covered southeast Missouri.

The Southeast Missourian reports Burlison served six terms until he was defeated by Republican Bill Emerson in what many saw as an upset.

Burlison was also a veteran of the US Marine Corps.

He passed away Sunday at his home in the city of Wardell in Pemiscot County.