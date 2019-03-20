Perryville man sentenced on firearms and meth charges

A Perryville man has been sentenced for crimes involving firearms and meth.

45-year-old Lonnie Beck will be serving a total of six and a half years in prison.

He was convicted on three felony counts, including possession of a firearm, possession of meth, and possession of a firearm used in a drug trafficking crime.

Beck pled guilty back in November to the crime that was discovered in May of last year.

He was found to have several grams of meth, a revolver, and almost $1,500.