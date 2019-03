A fire destroyed a structure in Cape Girardeau yesterday evening.

Crews were on scene of the former Kasten Concrete Products roughly 10 minutes till seven, on Cooper Street in the industrial area of Cape Girardeau.

The building was being torn down yesterday, and crews put out hot spots until 8 o’clock.

It’s believed the fire was accidental, possibly relating to a cutting torch.

The department is checking on ignition sources for the fire.