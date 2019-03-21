Funding causes issues in paving Cape Girardeau County roads

Paving Cape Girardeau County roads has been bumpy process lately.

The Southeast Missourian reports a sales tax passed more than a decade ago would have provided for the paving of three hundred miles of country roads.

The work is about a third of the way to its goal, but has slowed down with funding issues.

The county has a budget to pay for 3.6 miles this year.

The cost per mile for paving is about $250,000.

In 2018, Proposition 1 generated $1.5 million.