Thursday, March 21st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a criminal complaint, a Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife told police that he had “been doing meth and masturbating all day, and it feels great.”

46-year-old Eric Farnack was arrested Sunday night at the Lehigh Valley home he shares with his spouse. Cops arriving to the residence were met by Farnack’s panicked wife, who said that he was “out of control” and had threatened her life.

Police reported that Farnack then exited the home “in a state of rage.” As he approached officers, the screaming Farnack was warned that he would be tased if he did not follow police directions.

Charged with making terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct, Farnack was booked into the Northampton County Prison, where he is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Milwaukee man is now charged after altering the prices of items at a Pick ‘n Save in Racine County. 36-year-old Kelly Fabian is facing two counts of retail theft – alter price and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the Pick ‘n Save in Mount Pleasant for a report of a retail theft back in August of 2018. Surveillance video showed a suspect take four cases of Monster Energy Drink, valued at $17.99 a case, to the self-checkout kiosk.

The suspect then scanned three packets of Koolaid, paid the $1.05 for them, used his Fresh Perks Card, and left the store without paying for the energy drinks. The suspect then allegedly did the same thing at a different Pick ‘n Save location.

Officers identified the suspect as Fabian based on an earlier case from 2016. Fabian’s last known address matched the address on file for the Fresh Perks card used. He was taken into custody.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A New Zealand man has claimed an adverse reaction to coffee forced him to throw up in a movie theatre, headbutt a staff member, and resist police arrest. 43-year-old Bruce Ellery Royal pleaded guilty in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday to charges of common assault and resisting police.

On October 10th, 2018, Royal – not usually a coffee drinker – entered Focal Point Cinema after he said he’d finished five cups of black coffee in a short period of time. He threw up in the foyer – helping staff to clean it up with a mop and bucket.

Royal then walked over towards the counter, pushing a staff member out of the way, before making his way behind and took four bottles of water – valued at $4 each – out of the fridge. His apparent caffeine-fueled behavior then escalated.

Royal began to drink from the bottles before squirting members of the public with water. The manager of Focal Point Cinema then approached Royal who became aggressive, stepped towards him, and head-butted him in the face.

Royal was approached by the police and was informed that he was under arrest, but he pushed the officer and ran away. He was instructed and warned to stop resisting but continued to physically resist by holding his arms rigid in front of him. It took three officers to handcuff him.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

In the UK, a bride asked for a £100 refund for wedding flowers that supposedly never arrived – only to be allegedly caught with the bouquet in social media photos.

The recently married woman complained to the mother and daughter-in-law-owned wedding decor company “Forever to Hold” for five months that the flowers never arrived. She was eventually refunded £100 – despite the company having proof of postage.

Immediately after receiving the refund, co-owner Sarah Weatherill claims the woman blocked her and business partner Lisa Husband on Facebook. However, a year later, Sarah was left in disbelief when she noticed the woman had posted wedding pictures online with her clutching what appeared to be the exact flower bouquet in the snaps.

After confronting her, Sarah was finally able to get the money back. Sarah refused the woman’s offer to repay the balance by £20 per week and eventually she paid the £100 back in full – after being told the incident would be reported to the police.